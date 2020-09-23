Instant Pot Pumpkin-Spiced Turkey Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp canola oil
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1 can pumpkin puree, 15 oz.
- 1 can black beans (rinsed and drained), 15 oz.
- 1 can kidney beans (rinsed and drained), 15 oz.
- 1 can diced tomatoes, 28 oz.
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 cup apple juice
- 3 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 1/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
Directions:
- Press the Saute button, then press the Adjust button to “More” or “High”. When the display says “Hot,” add the oil, tilt the pot to coat bottom lightly.
- Add the turkey and cook for 4 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally.
- Add the peppers and onions and cook for 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic, cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
- Add remaining chili ingredients, except the salt, and stir until well blended.
- Seal the lid, close the valve, press the Cancel button, and reset to Manual/Pressure Cook for 20 minutes. Use quick pressure release. When the valve drops, carefully remove the lid and stir in salt.
- Spoon yogurt on top of each serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!