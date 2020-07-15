Easy Chicken Ratatouille

By -
0
16

Courtesy of:

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp canola oil 
  • 4 medium chicken breast halves, skinned, and fat removed, boned and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 2 zucchini, about 7 inches long, thinly sliced 
  • 1 small eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes 
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced 
  • 1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • ½ lb fresh mushrooms, sliced 
  • 1 can (16 oz) diced tomatoes 
  • 1  clove garlic, minced 
  • ½ tbsp dried basil, crushed 
  • 1 tbsp fresh parsley, minced 
  • Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet. Add chicken and saute about 3 minutes, or until lightly browned.
  2. Add zucchini, eggplant, onion, green pepper and mushrooms. Cook about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Add tomatoes, garlic, basil, parsley and pepper. Stir and continue cooking about 5 minutes, or until chicken is tender.

