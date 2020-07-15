Easy Chicken Ratatouille
Courtesy of: Cleveland Clinic
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 4 medium chicken breast halves, skinned, and fat removed, boned and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 zucchini, about 7 inches long, thinly sliced
- 1 small eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ lb fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1 can (16 oz) diced tomatoes
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ tbsp dried basil, crushed
- 1 tbsp fresh parsley, minced
- Black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Heat oil in large nonstick skillet. Add chicken and saute about 3 minutes, or until lightly browned.
- Add zucchini, eggplant, onion, green pepper and mushrooms. Cook about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add tomatoes, garlic, basil, parsley and pepper. Stir and continue cooking about 5 minutes, or until chicken is tender.
