Zucchini Lasagna
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 2 cups pizza sauce
- 4-8 small zucchini
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups cottage cheese
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Brown beef with onion, salt and pepper, stir in flour then pizza sauce; simmer 5 minutes.
- Slice zucchini lengthwise (1/8″-1/4″), cook till nearly done, then drain.
- Combine cottage cheese and eggs; set aside.
- Place half of the zucchini strips in a greased 9×13″ pan. Spoon half of the beef mixture over zucchini, then half of the cottage cheese mixture. Repeat layers, and top with mozzarella.
- Bake, covered, at 350°F for 45 minutes or until done.
