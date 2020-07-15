Zucchini Lasagna

Zucchini Lasagna

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper
  • 3 Tbsp. flour
  • 2 cups pizza sauce
  • 4-8 small zucchini
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups cottage cheese
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. Brown beef with onion, salt and pepper, stir in flour then pizza sauce; simmer 5 minutes.
  2. Slice zucchini lengthwise (1/8″-1/4″), cook till nearly done, then drain.
  3. Combine cottage cheese and eggs; set aside.
  4. Place half of the zucchini strips in a greased 9×13″ pan. Spoon half of the beef mixture over zucchini, then half of the cottage cheese mixture. Repeat layers, and top with mozzarella.
  5. Bake, covered, at 350°F for 45 minutes or until done.

