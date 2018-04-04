Ingredients:
- 4 hot link or smoked sausages
- 1 gallon water
- 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon
- 1 cup diced onions
- 1 celery stalk, sliced
- 3 to 4 cups diced cooked turkey or chicken
- 1 tablespoon dehydrated garlic flakes
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1/4 cup gumbo filé powder
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1 tablespoon ground red pepper (optional)
- Hot cooked rice
Directions:
- Remove skin, slice and brown sausages in heavy skillet; drain and set aside. Measure water, chicken bouillon, onions, and celery into large heavy pot. Bring to a boil. Add sausage, turkey, garlic, and tomatoes. Heat to boiling. Stir in filé, thyme, and pepper. Simmer 10 to 15 minutes more. Serve with a scoop of rice.