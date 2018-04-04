Ingredients:
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried)
- 1 small sprig fresh rosemary
- 2 large sprigs fresh Italian parsley
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 yellow onions, diced 1/4-inch
- 1 small carrot, diced 1/4-inch
- 1 small rib celery, diced 1/4-inch
- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 (15.5 ounce) cans Great Northern or cannellini white beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- 6 to 8 large fresh basil leaves, torn
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh Italian parsley
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Measure broth into saucepan and bring to simmer. Wrap herbs and bay leaf in cheesecloth and tie to make sachet. Add to broth and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand.
- Heat oil in 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add onions, carrot, and celery; cook until just beginning to brown about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook another minute. Remove and discard sachet and add broth to saucepan along with beans and tomatoes; stir to combine. Return to simmer and cook on low for 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle 1/3 of soup into blender container and process until smooth. Return all to saucepan and simmer 10 minutes longer. Soup may be prepared to this point and stored, covered, in refrigerator for up to 4 days.
- To serve, bring soup to simmer and stir in basil, parsley, and vinegar. Ladle into warmed bowls and garnish with cheese shavings. Serve with slices of warm, crusty Italian bread.
Serves 8