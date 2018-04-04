Ingredients:
- 1 eggplant (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 1 tablespoon all purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can whole tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup butter
- 3 slices several-day-old white bread, cubed
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Directions:
- Grease 9 by 13-inch baking dish; set aside. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Cook eggplant cubes in boiling, salted water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and set aside. Heat olive oil in a large skillet and sauté onion until soft, but do not brown. Add flour and let bubble for 1 minute, stirring vigorously. Stir in sugar, tomatoes, basil, and salt. Simmer 1 or 2 minutes until thickened. Add eggplant cubes and return to a boil. Set aside.
- In separate skillet, melt butter. Add bread cubes and toss to coat well. Then, sprinkle with cheese and toss again. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Pour tomato-eggplant mixture over. Bake in preheated oven at 350º F for 30 minutes, until hot and bubbly clear through. Serve piping hot.