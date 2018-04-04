Tomato Eggplant Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 1 eggplant (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can whole tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 3 slices several-day-old white bread, cubed
  • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions:

  1. Grease 9 by 13-inch baking dish; set aside. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
  2. Cook eggplant cubes in boiling, salted water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and set aside. Heat olive oil in a large skillet and sauté onion until soft, but do not brown. Add flour and let bubble for 1 minute, stirring vigorously. Stir in sugar, tomatoes, basil, and salt. Simmer 1 or 2 minutes until thickened. Add eggplant cubes and return to a boil. Set aside.
  3. In separate skillet, melt butter. Add bread cubes and toss to coat well. Then, sprinkle with cheese and toss again. Transfer to prepared baking dish. Pour tomato-eggplant mixture over. Bake in preheated oven at 350º F for 30 minutes, until hot and bubbly clear through. Serve piping hot.

