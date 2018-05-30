Ingredients:
- 1 pound extra large shrimp (26/30), with shells and tails on
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed or coarsely chopped
- 1/4 cup shallot, chopped
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 12 ounces lager-style beer
- 1/2 lemon plus more for garnish
- 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- Sourdough bread, for dipping
Directions:
- Rinse shrimp and set aside.
- Melt butter in large sauté pan over medium high heat and add garlic and shallot. Cook 4 minutes or until garlic and shallots become soft and translucent. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add beer and shrimp. Cover with lid and cook 4-5 minutes or until shrimp become opaque.
- Remove from heat and squeeze juice of 1/2 lemon into broth and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with sliced sourdough bread for dipping.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!