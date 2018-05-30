Easy Peel n’ Eat Shrimp

Easy Peel and Eat Shrimp

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound extra large shrimp (26/30), with shells and tails on
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, smashed or coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup shallot, chopped
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 12 ounces lager-style beer
  • 1/2 lemon plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • Sourdough bread, for dipping

Directions:

  1. Rinse shrimp and set aside.
  2. Melt butter in large sauté pan over medium high heat and add garlic and shallot. Cook 4 minutes or until garlic and shallots become soft and translucent. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add beer and shrimp. Cover with lid and cook 4-5 minutes or until shrimp become opaque.
  3. Remove from heat and squeeze juice of 1/2 lemon into broth and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with sliced sourdough bread for dipping.

