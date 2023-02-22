Eggplant Parmesan

By -
0
10

Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. butter
  • 1 lg. onion, diced
  • 2 bell peppers, diced
  • 1 lg. carrot, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, very finely minced
  • 3 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 28 oz. can stewed Italian tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 cups panko crumbs
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ½ cup milk
  • 2 lg. eggplants, cut into 3/4-inch rounds
  • 2 cups shredded parmesan or mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 10 thin slices fresh mozzarella cheese
  • ¼ cup fresh basil leaves

Directions:

  1. Heat the butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft.
  2. Add bell peppers, carrot and garlic and cook until the vegetables are soft.
  3. Add the tomato paste and oregano to the pot and let it cook for 2-3 minutes.
  4. Add the stewed tomatoes and the honey to the pot; reduce the heat, cover and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Turn heat off under pot and leave covered.
  5. While the sauce is cooking, prepare the eggplants.
  6. Preheat your oven to 375 F.
  7. In a medium-sized bowl, mix the panko, oregano, salt and pepper. Pour the milk into another separate bowl.
  8. Dip each eggplant round first into the milk, and then into the panko. Using one hand for the milk and the other for the panko will make this a lot less messy.
  9. Place the panko coated eggplant rounds onto a baking sheet. Bake the eggplant in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
  10. Spread a couple of small scoops of the tomato sauce in the bottom of a 9-by-11-inch baking dish sprayed with non-stick coating. Loosely lay baked eggplant rounds over the sauce and then cover with half of the shredded cheese. Do a second layer and top with sauce and remaining shredded cheeses. Finish assembling the casserole with the remaining eggplant rounds and sauce.
  11. Top each eggplant with mozzarella slice. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes, or until it is hot and bubbling.
  12. Remove from the oven, top with fresh basil leaves, cover and rest for 10 minutes before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.