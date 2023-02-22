Salted Caramel Brownies
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. caramel candies, unwrapped
- 2½ Tbsp. half and half
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted and still hot/warm
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- ⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ⅓ cup powdered sugar
- ¾ cup all purpose flour
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips
Topping Ingredients:
- 2 oz. caramel candies, unwrapped
- 1 Tbsp. half and half
- flaky sea salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line an 8-by-8-inch square pan with foil or parchment paper, leaving a couple inches of overhang on two sides. Lightly grease the foil/parchment.
- Unwrap the 8 ounces of caramels needed for the brownies and place them in a microwave safe bowl along with 2½ tablespoons of half and half. Set aside.
- Combine granulated sugar and hot butter in a large bowl. Stir it briefly and then allow it to sit undisturbed for 5 minutes. The heat from the butter will begin to dissolve the sugar; the sugar will not fully dissolve.
- After 5 minutes, whisk the butter and sugar vigorously for 30 seconds.
- Add eggs, water and vanilla extract, whisking again for about 30 seconds. Tap all of the excess batter off the whisk and remove the whisk from the bowl.
- Sprinkle cocoa powder, powdered sugar, flour, salt and chocolate chips over the wet ingredients. Use a rubber or silicone spatula to stir the mixture until it is well combined.
- Scoop half of the batter into the prepared pan and spread into an even layer. Place the bowl of caramels and cream in the microwave and cook in 20-30 second increments, stirring occasionally, until the caramels are melted and completely smooth.
- Pour the caramel sauce evenly over the brownie batter in the pan.
- Add the remaining brownie batter on top of the caramel. Drop spoonfuls of batter all around the pan, and then carefully spread it into an even layer. Make sure all of the caramel is covered and try not to mix the caramel and brownie batter together.
- Bake for 28-33 minutes, until the brownies are dry on top, no longer jiggly, and the very center is still a tiny bit underdone. Be careful not to over bake.
- Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack to cool for 30 minutes.
- In a microwave safe bowl, mix the remaining 2 oz. caramel candies and 1 tablespoon half & half.
- Cook in 20 second increments until well mixed and drizzle on brownies and top with sea salt flakes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!