Grape Caterpillars

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cups seedless green grapes, bodies
  • 6 seedless red grapes, heads
  • 6 wooden skewers
  • 12 mini chocolate chips
  • white writing icing tube

Directions:

  1. Remove stems from grapes, wash and dry well. Thread grapes onto skewers. Trim points from skewers with scissors.
  2. Dot writing icing onto the back of the coated chocolate chips and place as eyes on each caterpillar.
  3. You can cut small pieces of toothpick for “antennas” if you wish too.

