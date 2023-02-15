Grape Caterpillars
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups seedless green grapes, bodies
- 6 seedless red grapes, heads
- 6 wooden skewers
- 12 mini chocolate chips
- white writing icing tube
Directions:
- Remove stems from grapes, wash and dry well. Thread grapes onto skewers. Trim points from skewers with scissors.
- Dot writing icing onto the back of the coated chocolate chips and place as eyes on each caterpillar.
- You can cut small pieces of toothpick for “antennas” if you wish too.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!