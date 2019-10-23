Eyes-of-Newt

Ingredients:

  • 2 containers (8 oz each) fresh ciliegini mozzarella cheese (cherry-size balls) (about 2 cups)
  • 12 ready-to-eat baby-cut carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1/4 cup light olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

Directions:

  1. Make small cut in center of each cheese ball; insert carrot slice. In medium bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Stir in stuffed cheese balls. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours to blend flavors. Stir after 30 minutes.

