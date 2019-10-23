Eyes-of-Newt
Ingredients:
- 2 containers (8 oz each) fresh ciliegini mozzarella cheese (cherry-size balls) (about 2 cups)
- 12 ready-to-eat baby-cut carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1/4 cup light olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
Directions:
- Make small cut in center of each cheese ball; insert carrot slice. In medium bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Stir in stuffed cheese balls. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours to blend flavors. Stir after 30 minutes.
