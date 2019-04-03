French Bread
Yield: 3 or 4 loaves
Prep time:48 hours 10 minutes
Cooking time:37 minutes
Total time:48 hours 47 minutes
Ingredients:
- 7 cups all-purpose unbleached flour
- 1 tablespoon active dry yeast, dissolved in 1 cup warm (105 to 115 degrees F water)
- 1 tablespoon nonfat dry milk
- 2 cups warm water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Cornmeal, for dusting
Directions:
- Day 1. Starter: Beat together 1 cup flour and the dissolved yeast, mixed with the nonfat dry milk, and let stand, covered, at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours.
- Day 2. Sponge: Add 2 cups warm water and 3 cups unbleached flour to the starter and mix well. Again cover and let stand 12 to 24 hours.
- Day 3. Rising and Baking: Add salt, then 3 more cups of flour, or up to 1 more cup until kneading texture is elastic and easy. Knead well. Let rise, covered, in a very large bowl until the dough is completely doubled (about 3 hours). Then form into 3 fat or 4 thinner long loaves freehand. Let the formed bread rise until fully doubled – 2 hours at least. Bake the loaves on cornmeal-sprinkled baking sheets. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Have handy a mist-sprayer filled with cool fresh water. Slash the tops of the risen loaves and spray them gently. Open the oven, spray inside, and insert the bread. Spray the oven again 2 minutes later, 2 minutes after that, and 2 minutes after that, for a total of 4 sprayings in the first 6 minutes (that’s what gives the bread such a nice crust). Bake for a total of 37 minutes or until done by your favorite bread test. Cool on racks and enjoy promptly or freeze.
