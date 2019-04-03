Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

Yield: 1 loaf
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:90 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1-2/3 cups flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 cup pumpkin, canned, or steamed, drained, and mashed
  • 1/2 cup chopped nuts
  • 1 cup raisins

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
  2. Combine sugar, oil, and eggs. Sift dry ingredients and add to sugar and egg mixture. Mix until well blended. Add remaining ingredients.
  3. Pour into greased pan and bake for about 1-½ hours, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
  4. Remove from oven, let stand 5 minutes, then turn out onto bread rack and continue cooling.

