Pumpkin Bread
Yield: 1 loaf
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:90 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup oil
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1-2/3 cups flour
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 cup pumpkin, canned, or steamed, drained, and mashed
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
- 1 cup raisins
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
- Combine sugar, oil, and eggs. Sift dry ingredients and add to sugar and egg mixture. Mix until well blended. Add remaining ingredients.
- Pour into greased pan and bake for about 1-½ hours, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Remove from oven, let stand 5 minutes, then turn out onto bread rack and continue cooling.
