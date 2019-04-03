Banana Bread

A sliced loaf of Banana Bread on a plate.

Banana Bread

Yield: 2 loaves
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:50 minutes
Total time:1 hour

Ingredients:

  • 5 large ripe bananas
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 4 cups flour (self-rising)
  • 1 cup shortening
  • 1 cup walnuts

Directions:

  1. Beat bananas until liquid; combine with eggs and set aside.
  2. Cream together shortening and sugar until fluffy. Add banana mixture and blend. Add sifted dry ingredients. (I use self-rising flour. If you don’t, you will have to figure out how much baking soda and salt per cup of flour to add.) Stir until smooth. Fold in nuts.
  3. Pour into 2 well greased loaf pans (size 9 ½” x 5 ½” x 3”). 
  4. Bake at 325° for 45 to 50 minutes.

