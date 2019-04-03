Banana Bread
Yield: 2 loaves
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:50 minutes
Total time:1 hour
Ingredients:
- 5 large ripe bananas
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 cups flour (self-rising)
- 1 cup shortening
- 1 cup walnuts
Directions:
- Beat bananas until liquid; combine with eggs and set aside.
- Cream together shortening and sugar until fluffy. Add banana mixture and blend. Add sifted dry ingredients. (I use self-rising flour. If you don’t, you will have to figure out how much baking soda and salt per cup of flour to add.) Stir until smooth. Fold in nuts.
- Pour into 2 well greased loaf pans (size 9 ½” x 5 ½” x 3”).
- Bake at 325° for 45 to 50 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!