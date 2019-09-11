French Onion Soup
Originally published on: May 7, 1998
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 6 onions, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. flour
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 6 slices French bread, toasted
- 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- paprika
Directions:
- Melt butter. Add onions and sugar. Cook, stirring occasionally until onions are tender and browned.
- Stir in flour until well blended. Gradually stir in chicken broth; cook, stirring constantly until mixture thickens.
- Stir in beef broth and pepper; bring to boil. Reduce heat. Cover, simmer 30 minutes.
- Into 6 oven-proof crocks or bowls, ladle 1 cup of soup. Top each with bread slice; sprinkle with Swiss and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with paprika. Place crocks on jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350° until cheese melts and browns.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!