French Onion Soup

By -
0
34
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup
Originally published on: May 7, 1998

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 6 onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. flour
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 6 slices French bread, toasted
  • 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • paprika

Directions:

  1. Melt butter. Add onions and sugar. Cook, stirring occasionally until onions are tender and browned.
  2. Stir in flour until well blended. Gradually stir in chicken broth; cook, stirring constantly until mixture thickens.
  3. Stir in beef broth and pepper; bring to boil. Reduce heat. Cover, simmer 30 minutes.
  4. Into 6 oven-proof crocks or bowls, ladle 1 cup of soup. Top each with bread slice; sprinkle with Swiss and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with paprika. Place crocks on jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350° until cheese melts and browns.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.