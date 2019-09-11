Broccoli Casserole
Originally published on: April 20, 1995
Ingredients:
- 1 box thawed, chopped broccoli
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 2 Tbsp. dry bread crumbs, mixed with soup
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
Directions:
- Put broccoli in casserole dish; cover with soup mixture. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and melted butter over mixture.
- Bake at 350°F for 1 hour. broccoli can be cooked; reduce baking time to 30 minutes.
