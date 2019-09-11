Broccoli Casserole

Broccoli Casserole
Originally published on: April 20, 1995

Ingredients:

  • 1 box thawed, chopped broccoli
  • 1 can cream of chicken soup
  • 2 Tbsp. dry bread crumbs, mixed with soup
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. melted butter

Directions:

  1. Put broccoli in casserole dish; cover with soup mixture. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and melted butter over mixture.
  2. Bake at 350°F for 1 hour. broccoli can be cooked; reduce baking time to 30 minutes.

