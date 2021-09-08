French Potato Salad

French Potato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds fresh potatoes, sliced ¼-inch thick (little, thin-skinned potatoes work best)
  • 2 Tbsp. of sea salt
  • 2 large garlic cloves

Dijon Vinaigrette:

  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup white wine vinegar
  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper
  • ¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons green onions, minced

Directions:

  1. Place the sliced potatoes in a large saucepan covered completely with cold water.
  2. Sprinkle in salt and bring to a boil.
  3. Add the garlic and reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes or until potatoes are just tender.
  4. While potatoes are simmering, make the vinaigrette by whisking together Dijon, vinegar, oil and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
  5. Drain potatoes and garlic. Place potatoes mostly single layer on a baking sheet to cool.
  6. Mince the cooked garlic and add to the vinaigrette. Drizzle the vinaigrette evenly over the warm potatoes. Let sit at room temperature for about 10-15 minutes.
  7. Add to a serving bowl gently tossing with the chopped fresh herbs. Serve at room temp or refrigerate and chill.

