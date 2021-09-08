Crispy Stovetop Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. olive or vegetable oil
- 3 large potatoes, peeled and diced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- Optional Seasonings: ½ to 1 tsp. of any of the following, or a combination: Cumin, lemon pepper, ground coriander, dried oregano, marjoram, rosemary, basil, thyme, or tarragon
Directions:
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat (preferably cast iron or nonstick), add the oil, then season the potatoes with salt and pepper and sauté the potatoes until lightly browned and cooked through, about 10 to 14 minutes. You may need to do this in batches; don’t crowd the pan. Add any desired spices about 7 minutes into the cooking time, and toss and stir frequently.
- Remove them to a plate with a slotted spoon and serve hot.
