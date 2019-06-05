Fro-Yo Blueberry Lemon Bites

By -
0
7

Fro-Yo Blueberry Lemon Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint fresh blueberries
  • 2 cups nonfat Greek yogurt lemon flavored
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Directions:

  1. Rinse blueberries under cool water, dry completely.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick mat, set aside.
  3. Mix together yogurt and honey in a medium size bowl, gently fold in a few blueberries and coat with yogurt mixture.
  4. Using a fork, slowly lift one blueberry at a time and place on baking sheet apart from each other. Continue with remaining blueberries.
  5. Place baking sheet in freezer for about 1 hour or until completely frozen.
  6. Store in an airtight container in the freezer; will last about 1 month.

Note: You can also try mixing fruit and yogurt together, pour in small ice cube trays and freeze.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.