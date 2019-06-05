Fro-Yo Blueberry Lemon Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 pint fresh blueberries
- 2 cups nonfat Greek yogurt lemon flavored
- 1 tablespoon honey
Directions:
- Rinse blueberries under cool water, dry completely.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick mat, set aside.
- Mix together yogurt and honey in a medium size bowl, gently fold in a few blueberries and coat with yogurt mixture.
- Using a fork, slowly lift one blueberry at a time and place on baking sheet apart from each other. Continue with remaining blueberries.
- Place baking sheet in freezer for about 1 hour or until completely frozen.
- Store in an airtight container in the freezer; will last about 1 month.
Note: You can also try mixing fruit and yogurt together, pour in small ice cube trays and freeze.
