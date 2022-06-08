Frozen Strawberry Squares
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 egg whites
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups sliced strawberries*
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 cup whipping cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Mix first 4 ingredients; bake in shallow pan at 350° for 20 minutes; stir occasionally.
- Sprinkle 2/3 of crumbs in 13x9x2-inch pan.
- Combine egg whites, granulated sugar, berries, and lemon juice. Beat at high speed about 10 minutes.
- Whip cream; fold in. Spoon over crumbs. Top with remaining crumbs. Freeze 6 hours. Serves 12.
*Or 10-ounces frozen berries, thawed. Reduce granulated sugar to 2/3 cup.
