Frozen Strawberry Squares

By -
0
12

Frozen Strawberry Squares

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 cups sliced strawberries*
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 cup whipping cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Mix first 4 ingredients; bake in shallow pan at 350° for 20 minutes; stir occasionally.
  3. Sprinkle 2/3 of crumbs in 13x9x2-inch pan.
  4. Combine egg whites, granulated sugar, berries, and lemon juice. Beat at high speed about 10 minutes.
  5. Whip cream; fold in. Spoon over crumbs. Top with remaining crumbs. Freeze 6 hours. Serves 12.

*Or 10-ounces frozen berries, thawed. Reduce granulated sugar to 2/3 cup.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.