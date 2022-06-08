Granny’s Strawberry Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 to 1 1/2 quarts strawberries
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1/2 tsp. almond extract
  • 1/2 tsp. red food coloring (optional)
  • pre-baked pie crust (regular or graham cracker crust)

Directions:

  1. Cut strawberries into large pieces; set aside.
  2. In a medium saucepan, bring water, sugar and cornstarch to a full boil; whisking constantly.
  3. Boil until the mixture turns clear in color; remove from heat.
  4. Stir in almond extract and red food coloring. Let sit for 20 minutes to cool.
  5. Pour over strawberries and stir. Pour into pre-baked pie crust.
  6. Refrigerate for approximately 2 hours before serving. Eat the same day, if possible.

