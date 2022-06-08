Granny’s Strawberry Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 to 1 1/2 quarts strawberries
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp. almond extract
- 1/2 tsp. red food coloring (optional)
- pre-baked pie crust (regular or graham cracker crust)
Directions:
- Cut strawberries into large pieces; set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, bring water, sugar and cornstarch to a full boil; whisking constantly.
- Boil until the mixture turns clear in color; remove from heat.
- Stir in almond extract and red food coloring. Let sit for 20 minutes to cool.
- Pour over strawberries and stir. Pour into pre-baked pie crust.
- Refrigerate for approximately 2 hours before serving. Eat the same day, if possible.
