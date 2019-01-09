Fruit Salad

Originally published November 14, 1919

Ingredients:

  • 5 slices pineapple
  • 2 bananas
  • 1 1/2 cups grated coconut
  • 2 oranges
  • sugar

Directions:

  1. Cut pineapple slices into thin strips; peel oranges and divide into their natural sections, cut these in halves and sprinkle with sugar, place on ice or in a cool place.
  2. When ready to serve, sprinkle the bottom of a deep salad bowl with grated coconut, then put the pineapple and orange, and again some coconut.
  3. Then add sliced bananas, putting a layer of coconut on top. Pour over all combined juices that have drained from the different fruits.
  4. Garnish with thin slices of orange, reserved from the original material, and serve in punch cups. Have it very cold.

