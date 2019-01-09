Originally published November 14, 1919
Ingredients:
- 5 slices pineapple
- 2 bananas
- 1 1/2 cups grated coconut
- 2 oranges
- sugar
Directions:
- Cut pineapple slices into thin strips; peel oranges and divide into their natural sections, cut these in halves and sprinkle with sugar, place on ice or in a cool place.
- When ready to serve, sprinkle the bottom of a deep salad bowl with grated coconut, then put the pineapple and orange, and again some coconut.
- Then add sliced bananas, putting a layer of coconut on top. Pour over all combined juices that have drained from the different fruits.
- Garnish with thin slices of orange, reserved from the original material, and serve in punch cups. Have it very cold.
