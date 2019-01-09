Originally published December 1, 1919
Ingredients:
- cranberries
- cinnamon
- mace*
- sugar and/or corn syrup
- water
- salt
Directions:
- Look a quart of cranberries over, wash and put them on to cook in a cup of boiling water with a 3-inch stick of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of mace*. Cook them slowly until the berries burst.
- Rub through a colander, add a cup of sugar (corn syrup or part corn syrup) and about 1/3 cup more of water with a little salt. Cook for about 6 minutes more or until a little dropped on a cold dish will remain in shape. Turn into molds moistened with cold water.
*Note: A modern substitution to mace would be grated nutmeg. Allspice would be a slightly stronger alternative.
