Spiced Cranberry Jelly

By -
0
19
Spiced Cranberry Jelly

Originally published December 1, 1919

Ingredients:

  • cranberries
  • cinnamon
  • mace*
  • sugar and/or corn syrup
  • water
  • salt

Directions:

  1. Look a quart of cranberries over, wash and put them on to cook in a cup of boiling water with a 3-inch stick of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of mace*. Cook them slowly until the berries burst.
  2. Rub through a colander, add a cup of sugar (corn syrup or part corn syrup) and about 1/3 cup more of water with a little salt. Cook for about 6 minutes more or until a little dropped on a cold dish will remain in shape. Turn into molds moistened with cold water.

*Note: A modern substitution to mace would be grated nutmeg. Allspice would be a slightly stronger alternative.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.