Garden Barley Soup

Ingredients:

  • 46 fluid ounces tomato juice
  • 1 can beef broth (10.5 ounce)
  • 1 cup regular barley
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 tsp. thyme leaves (crushed)
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 2 cups zucchini (coarsely chopped)
  • 1 tomato (medium, chopped)
  • 1/2 cup green pepper (chopped)

Directions:

  1. In a Dutch oven or stock pot, combine tomato juice, beef broth, barley, sugar and seasonings. Bring to boil; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 1 hour. Add vegetables. Return to boil; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 15-20 minutes or until vegetables and barley are tender.

