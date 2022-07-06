Garden Barley Soup
Ingredients:
- 46 fluid ounces tomato juice
- 1 can beef broth (10.5 ounce)
- 1 cup regular barley
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 tsp. thyme leaves (crushed)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2 cups zucchini (coarsely chopped)
- 1 tomato (medium, chopped)
- 1/2 cup green pepper (chopped)
Directions:
- In a Dutch oven or stock pot, combine tomato juice, beef broth, barley, sugar and seasonings. Bring to boil; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 1 hour. Add vegetables. Return to boil; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 15-20 minutes or until vegetables and barley are tender.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!