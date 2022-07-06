Picadillo

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 1 onion (chopped)
  • 5 carrot (small, diced)
  • 2 med. zucchini
  • 2 potatoes (medium, diced)
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • black pepper (to taste)
  • 1/2 tsp. cumin
  • 1 1/4 cups Mexican style tomato sauce (10 1/2 ounce can)
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch

Directions:

  1. Brown ground turkey in a non-stick frying pan. Add onions, carrots, squash, potatoes, salt, pepper, and cumin. Sauté for about 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce and just enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer, uncovered, until vegetables are tender. Dissolve cornstarch in about 1 Tablespoon of cold water, add to mixture, bring back to a boil until gravy thickens. Serve.

