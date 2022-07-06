Eggplant Zucchini Stir Fry

Eggplant Zucchini Stir Fry

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggplant (peeled and cubed)
  • 1 zucchini (thinly sliced)
  • 1 cup green bell pepper (cut into strips)
  • 2 onion (sliced)
  • 3 Tbsp. Italian salad dressing (low fat)
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 2 cups brown rice (cooked)

Directions:

  1. Place eggplant, zucchini, green bell pepper, onions and salad dressing into a skillet. Stir lightly to combine and cook over low heat until tender.
  2. Stir in cherry tomatoes and cook for 3-5 minutes. Serve over cooked brown rice.

