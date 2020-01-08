Garlic Mashed Potato Soup

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. margarine

1/2 yellow onion, diced

3–4 cloves garlic, minced, to taste

2 large baking potatoes, peeled and diced

32 oz. chicken or vegetable broth, low-sodium

2 Tbsp. sour cream

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled, optional

Directions:

DO AHEAD OR DELEGATE: Dice the onion, peel the garlic, peel and dice the potatoes and store in a bowl with enough water to cover so they don’t brown, slice the scallions, shred the cheese if necessary, and refrigerate, cook, and crumble the bacon, or fully prepare and refrigerate the soup. In a stockpot, heat the margarine over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté for 3–5 minutes until the onions are translucent. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring frequently, for 1–2 minutes to coat them. Add the broth, bring it to a low boil, and simmer for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are very tender. Puree the soup using a handheld immersion blender or a standing blender. Return the soup to the pot, if necessary, and stir in the sour cream until it is smooth. Serve the soup immediately, topped with the scallions, cheese, bacon, and extra sour cream, if desired, or refrigerate for up to 2 days.

SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS: Add the onions, garlic, potatoes, and broth to the slow cooker and cook on low for 6–10 hours or on high for 3–4 hours. 30 minutes before serving, use an immersion blender or standing blender to puree the soup, then add the sour cream. Serve topped with the scallions, cheese, bacon, and extra sour cream, if desired. (Slow cooker cooking times may vary—get to know your slow cooker and, if necessary, adjust cooking times accordingly.)

