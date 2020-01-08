Creamy White Bean Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 ripe tomato, chopped
  • 2 tsp. dried oregano, dried
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 jar cannellini beans, 20-ounces, drained and rinsed
  • 4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
  • 6 fresh basil leaves, minced
  • Juice of 1 fresh lemon
  • Sea salt, to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet saucepot over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic for 1 minute, stirring often. Add the tomato, oregano and crushed chili flakes. Continue to sauté for another minute.
  2. Add the beans and broth. Bring to a boil, lower to a simmer and cook uncovered for 35 minutes until smooth and creamy.
  3. Add the basil and lemon juice, season to taste with salt.

