Creamy White Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 medium onion, chopped
- 2 clove garlic, minced
- 1 ripe tomato, chopped
- 2 tsp. dried oregano, dried
- 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 jar cannellini beans, 20-ounces, drained and rinsed
- 4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
- 6 fresh basil leaves, minced
- Juice of 1 fresh lemon
- Sea salt, to taste
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large skillet saucepot over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic for 1 minute, stirring often. Add the tomato, oregano and crushed chili flakes. Continue to sauté for another minute.
- Add the beans and broth. Bring to a boil, lower to a simmer and cook uncovered for 35 minutes until smooth and creamy.
- Add the basil and lemon juice, season to taste with salt.
