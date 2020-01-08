Chicken, Mushroom and Barley Soup

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 3 celery stalks diced
  • 1 lb. white (button) mushrooms, sliced
  • 32 oz. low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 cup cooked barley
  • 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

Directions:

  1. Add oil to a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery and mushrooms. Sauté for 5 minutes.
  2. Add broth, thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, covered for 20 minutes.
  3. Remove bay leaves and thyme stem. Add the barley and chicken and heat through for 2-3 minutes.

