Chicken, Mushroom and Barley Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 3 celery stalks diced
- 1 lb. white (button) mushrooms, sliced
- 32 oz. low sodium chicken broth
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup cooked barley
- 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
Directions:
- Add oil to a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery and mushrooms. Sauté for 5 minutes.
- Add broth, thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, covered for 20 minutes.
- Remove bay leaves and thyme stem. Add the barley and chicken and heat through for 2-3 minutes.
