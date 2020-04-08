Gazpacho
Ingredients:
- 6 small ripe tomatoes (peeled, seeded)
- 2 cups tomato juice
- 1 medium cucumber (peeled, seeded)
- 1 small red onion (finely chopped)
- 1 bell pepper (red or green), finely chopped
- 3 stalk celery (chopped)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley (chopped) OR 2 tsp. dried parsley
- 1 clove chopped garlic OR 1 tsp. jarred, minced garlic
- 2 green onions (finely chopped)
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes (optional)
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend until well mixed but slightly chunky.
- Chill up to 2 hours or overnight before serving. (NOTE: if you don’t have a blender or food processor, try to dice the vegetables as finely as possible and use a masher to mix and mash, for approximately 2 minutes to combine flavors).
- Serve as a chilled soup or as a dip for low sodium, whole wheat crackers or tortilla chips made with liquid oil and no hydrogenated fat or tropical oils, such as palm or coconut oil.
