Irish Cheese Soda Bread

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons Caraway Seed

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1/4 teaspoon Red Pepper, Ground

1/2 cup shredded Irish Cheddar cheese

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and seasonings in large bowl. Stir in cheese. Set aside. Mix eggs and buttermilk in medium bowl. Add to dry ingredients; stir until well blended. Spread in lightly greased 9-inch round cake pan. Bake 30-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.

Tip: Make muffins instead of bread. Prepare dough as directed and divide among 12 greased muffin cups. Bake 20-25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

