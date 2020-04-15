Irish Cheese Soda Bread

Irish Cheese Soda Bread

Irish Cheese Soda Bread

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons Caraway Seed
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Red Pepper, Ground
  • 1/2 cup shredded Irish Cheddar cheese
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and seasonings in large bowl. Stir in cheese. Set aside.
  3. Mix eggs and buttermilk in medium bowl. Add to dry ingredients; stir until well blended.
  4. Spread in lightly greased 9-inch round cake pan. Bake 30-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
  5. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.

Tip: Make muffins instead of bread. Prepare dough as directed and divide among 12 greased muffin cups. Bake 20-25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

