Irish Cheese Soda Bread
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons Caraway Seed
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Red Pepper, Ground
- 1/2 cup shredded Irish Cheddar cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/4 cups buttermilk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and seasonings in large bowl. Stir in cheese. Set aside.
- Mix eggs and buttermilk in medium bowl. Add to dry ingredients; stir until well blended.
- Spread in lightly greased 9-inch round cake pan. Bake 30-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
- Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.
Tip: Make muffins instead of bread. Prepare dough as directed and divide among 12 greased muffin cups. Bake 20-25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
