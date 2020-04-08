Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 lime, juiced

2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (or more to taste)

1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

3 green onions, finely chopped OR 1 small

purple onion, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

In a saucepan, bring quinoa and water to boil. Reduce heat to medium low. Cover and simmer until quinoa is tender and water has been absorbed (about 10 to 15 minutes). Set aside to cool. Whisk olive oil, fresh lime juice, cumin, 1/2 tsp. salt, and red pepper flakes together in a bowl. Combine cooled quinoa, tomatoes, black beans and onions, and then pour dressing over this. Toss to coat. Stir in cilantro. Season with salt and pepper if desired. Serve immediately or chill in refrigerator.

Note: This salad is good as a light lunch. It can be stored 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.