Ingredients:
- For the cookies:
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1 large egg yolk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
For the decorations:
- white candy coating/chocolate, melted and slightly cooled
- colored sugars, dragees, non-pareils, and sprinkles
For the drumsticks:
- red and/or green licorice laces
- white candy coating/chocolate, melted and slightly cooled
Directions:
- To make the cookies, combine all cookie ingredients except flour and cocoa in a large mixing bowl and beat until light and creamy. Stir in flour and cocoa until well mixed.
- Divide dough into 4 equal pieces. Shape each piece into a 1-inch diameter log, about 7 inches long. You may need to refrigerate the dough for about 30 minutes if it is too soft to handle. Wrap each log in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, an hour or more.
- Pre-heat oven to 375°F. Remove one log of dough from the refrigerator, remove plastic and cut into 3/4″ slices. Place one inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until set. Let stand two minutes then remove to wire racks to cool completely.
- Repeat with remaining dough.
- To decorate the cookies: Roll the sides of drums in the melted chocolate or candy coating, then roll in colored sugars or other sprinkles to coat. Place on sheets of waxed paper to harden.
- To make the drumsticks: Cut licorice laces into 1-1/4″ pieces. Dip one end in melted chocolate or candy coating. Chocolate should be cooled and thick enough so that it creates a small blob at the end of the licorice lace, somewhat like the end of a Q-tip. Crisscross two drumsticks on top of each drum. Let stand to harden.
