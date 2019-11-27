Gingerbread Men
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup boiling water
- 1/2 cup butter or lard
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 3 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon cloves
Directions:
- Pour water over butter or lard and add sugar and molasses.
- Sift together flour, soda, salt, and spices and beat into sugar mixture. Chill thoroughly.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Roll dough thin and cut into shapes with cookie cutter.
- Bake 8 to 10 minutes.
