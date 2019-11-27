Gingerbread Men

Gingerbread Men

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 1/2 cup butter or lard
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup molasses
  • 3 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon cloves

Directions:

  1. Pour water over butter or lard and add sugar and molasses.
  2. Sift together flour, soda, salt, and spices and beat into sugar mixture. Chill thoroughly.
  3. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  4. Roll dough thin and cut into shapes with cookie cutter.
  5. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.

