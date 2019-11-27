Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Yield: 3 dozen

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Butter, softened
  • 1 Cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 Cup Brown Sugar
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Cups All Purpose Flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Salt
  • 2 Cups Old Fashioned Oatmeal
  • 1½ Cups Raisins

Directions:

  1. Cream together butter, margarine & sugars; beat in the eggs and vanilla. 
  2. Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt; mix into creamed mixture. 
  3. Mix in the oatmeal then add the raisins. 
  4. Drop from a spoon onto parchment covered baking sheet about 2 inches apart. 
  5. Bake in pre heated oven at 350 degrees for 7-10 minutes.  Do not over bake.

