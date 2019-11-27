Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Yield: 3 dozen
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Butter, softened
- 1 Cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 Cup Brown Sugar
- 2 Eggs
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups All Purpose Flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon Salt
- 2 Cups Old Fashioned Oatmeal
- 1½ Cups Raisins
Directions:
- Cream together butter, margarine & sugars; beat in the eggs and vanilla.
- Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt; mix into creamed mixture.
- Mix in the oatmeal then add the raisins.
- Drop from a spoon onto parchment covered baking sheet about 2 inches apart.
- Bake in pre heated oven at 350 degrees for 7-10 minutes. Do not over bake.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!