Grilled Chicken and Pineapple
Ingredients:
- 1 20 oz. can pineapple slices
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves crushed
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 5 chicken breast halves boneless, skinless
Directions:
- Drain pineapple slices; reserve all juice.
- Combine reserved juice, lemon juice, oil, oregano and garlic powder in large, shallow, non-metallic dish. Reserve 1/4 cup.
- Add chicken to remaining marinade, turning to coat all sides. Cover and marinate 15 minutes in refrigerator. Discard marinade.
- Grill or broil chicken and pineapple slices, brushing occasionally with reserved marinade, 5 to 10 minutes on one side turn over.
- Add pineapple slices to grill with chicken and brush with marinade 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in center. Discard any remaining marinade.
