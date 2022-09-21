Gluten Free Rice Flour Pancakes

Gluten Free Rice Flour Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • 6 Tbsp. sugar
  • 2 cups white rice flour
  • 4 tsp. baking powder

Directions:

  1. Whisk first three ingredients until mixed well.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix rice flour and baking powder together and then add to wet ingredients until smooth.
  3. Heat a griddle to medium-high heat. Add a bit of olive oil to griddle and pour batter for each pancake. Cook until bubbles appear and flip pancake over for another minute.
  4. Serve immediately and top with your choice of syrup or fruit.

