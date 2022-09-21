Gluten Free Rice Flour Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 6 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 cups white rice flour
- 4 tsp. baking powder
Directions:
- Whisk first three ingredients until mixed well.
- In a separate bowl, mix rice flour and baking powder together and then add to wet ingredients until smooth.
- Heat a griddle to medium-high heat. Add a bit of olive oil to griddle and pour batter for each pancake. Cook until bubbles appear and flip pancake over for another minute.
- Serve immediately and top with your choice of syrup or fruit.
