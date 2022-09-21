Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
- 4 green bell peppers
- ½ Tbsp olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup beef broth
- 1 cup mushrooms, chopped
- 1 pound deli-style shaved roast beef, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 3 Tbsp. cream cheese
- 6 slices American cheese, divided
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 1½ cups cooked brown rice
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 7 slices provolone cheese, divided
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.Gently slice the tops off of each bell pepper, and remove the membrane and seeds.
- Place peppers into an oven-safe baking dish or sheet pan. Roast in preheated oven for 10 minutes before stuffing.
- While peppers are roasting, prepare the filling. Add olive oil, onions, garlic, and beef broth to a large skillet over medium heat. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until onions are translucent.
- Stir in mushrooms, chopped roast beef, Worcestershire sauce, cream cheese, four American cheese slices, and black pepper. Stir until cheese is melted and combined. Stir in cooked brown rice. Add additional broth if mixture seems dry. Taste for seasoning, and adjust salt and pepper if desired. Stuff a piece of provolone cheese into the bottom of each green pepper. Chop the remaining 2 slices of American cheese and 2 slices of Provolone cheese into small squares, and set aside. Fill each pepper with rice and beef mixture. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and top each pepper with chopped cheeses. Return to oven for about 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!