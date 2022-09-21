Rice & Cheese Loaf

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups cooked rice, set aside
  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 med. onion, chopped
  • 3 Tbsp. flour
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. dry mustard
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese, diced or shredded
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • bread crumbs and butter in amounts desired

Directions:

  1. Melt the 1/4 cup butter, add the onion and cook until transparent.
  2. Add flour, salt, dry mustard, and pepper. Stir until well blended.
  3. Gradually stir in the milk; cook until thickened stirring constantly.
  4. Stir in cheese and Worcestershire sauce.
  5. In a 2 – 2 1/2 quart casserole dish, greased, layer 1/2 of the rice and then 1/2 of the sauce; repeat. Top with the bread crumbs and dot with butter.
  6. Bake uncovered at 400°F for 20-30 minutes.

