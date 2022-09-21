Rice & Cheese Loaf
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cooked rice, set aside
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- 1 med. onion, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. dry mustard
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 2 cups milk
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, diced or shredded
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- bread crumbs and butter in amounts desired
Directions:
- Melt the 1/4 cup butter, add the onion and cook until transparent.
- Add flour, salt, dry mustard, and pepper. Stir until well blended.
- Gradually stir in the milk; cook until thickened stirring constantly.
- Stir in cheese and Worcestershire sauce.
- In a 2 – 2 1/2 quart casserole dish, greased, layer 1/2 of the rice and then 1/2 of the sauce; repeat. Top with the bread crumbs and dot with butter.
- Bake uncovered at 400°F for 20-30 minutes.
