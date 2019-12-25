Greek Meatball Appetizers

By -
0
16

Greek Meatball Appetizers

To make the tzatzitki sauce:

  • ½ cup grated cucumber, squeezed dry 
  • ½ cup finely diced red onions
  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon coarse salt
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

To make the Greek meatball appetizers:

  • 2 pounds ground lamb
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs
  • 8 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons coarse salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

  1. To make the tzatziki sauce; Place all of the sauce ingredients in a medium bowl and stir well to combine. Cover and keep refrigerated until ready to serve. This can be made up to 5 days in advance. Do not freeze.
  2. To make the Greek meatball appetizers; Preheat oven to 350-degrees.
  3. Place all of the meatball ingredients (except olive oil) in a large bowl and mix until thoroughly combined. Shape into 1″ round side meatballs. Add the oil to a large skillet.
  4. Brown the meatballs (working in batches) on all sides.
  5. Remove the browned meatballs and place them on a baking sheet. Bake the browned meatballs in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.
  6. Remove the meatballs from the oven and serve them in a bowl with appetizer picks and the chilled tzatziki sauce. OR, add them to a slow cooker on “warm” to keep them warm for serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articlePork Roast with Sauerkraut
Next articleOrange Cow

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.