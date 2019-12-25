Greek Meatball Appetizers
To make the tzatzitki sauce:
- ½ cup grated cucumber, squeezed dry
- ½ cup finely diced red onions
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon coarse salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
To make the Greek meatball appetizers:
- 2 pounds ground lamb
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- 8 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons coarse salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
- To make the tzatziki sauce; Place all of the sauce ingredients in a medium bowl and stir well to combine. Cover and keep refrigerated until ready to serve. This can be made up to 5 days in advance. Do not freeze.
- To make the Greek meatball appetizers; Preheat oven to 350-degrees.
- Place all of the meatball ingredients (except olive oil) in a large bowl and mix until thoroughly combined. Shape into 1″ round side meatballs. Add the oil to a large skillet.
- Brown the meatballs (working in batches) on all sides.
- Remove the browned meatballs and place them on a baking sheet. Bake the browned meatballs in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.
- Remove the meatballs from the oven and serve them in a bowl with appetizer picks and the chilled tzatziki sauce. OR, add them to a slow cooker on “warm” to keep them warm for serving.
