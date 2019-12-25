Pork Roast with Sauerkraut

By -
0
23

Pork Roast with Sauerkraut

Ingredients:

  • 3-4 pound Pork Loin
  • 2 pounds Sauerkraut, undrained
  • 1 teaspoon Caraway Seeds, optional
  • 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 cup Butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Fresh Ground Pepper

Directions:

  1. Place pork loin in a 6 quart slow cooker and top with sauerkraut, caraway seeds, brown sugar, butter, salt, and pepper.
  2. Turn slow cooker on low and cook for 6 hours, or until pork loin is tender but not falling apart. Serve hot with kraut on the side. 

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.