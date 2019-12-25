Pork Roast with Sauerkraut
Ingredients:
- 3-4 pound Pork Loin
- 2 pounds Sauerkraut, undrained
- 1 teaspoon Caraway Seeds, optional
- 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 1/4 cup Butter
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Fresh Ground Pepper
Directions:
- Place pork loin in a 6 quart slow cooker and top with sauerkraut, caraway seeds, brown sugar, butter, salt, and pepper.
- Turn slow cooker on low and cook for 6 hours, or until pork loin is tender but not falling apart. Serve hot with kraut on the side.
