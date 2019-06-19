Greek Potato Salad
Ingredients for Salad:
- 2 lb. unpeeled new potatoes
- 2 med. bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pcs.
- 2 med. tomatoes, seeded, cut into eighths
- 1 med. cucumber, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup red onion, very thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup whole kalamata or ripe olives
- 1 cup (4 oz) crumbled feta cheese
Ingredients for Lemon Dressing:
- 1/2 cup olive or vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh or 1 tsp. dried oregano leaves
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Directions:
- If potatoes are large, cut in half. In 3-quart saucepan, place steamer basket in 1/2 inch water (water should not touch bottom of basket). Place potatoes in steamer basket. Cover tightly and heat to boiling; reduce heat. Steam 18 to 22 minutes or until tender; cool to room temperature.
- In large glass or plastic bowl, beat all Lemon Dressing ingredients with wire whisk until blended; set aside.
- Add potatoes and remaining salad ingredients except cheese to dressing; toss.
- Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours. Sprinkle with cheese just before serving.
