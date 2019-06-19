Greek Potato Salad

Ingredients for Salad:

  • 2 lb. unpeeled new potatoes
  • 2 med. bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pcs.
  • 2 med. tomatoes, seeded, cut into eighths
  • 1 med. cucumber, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup red onion, very thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup whole kalamata or ripe olives
  • 1 cup (4 oz) crumbled feta cheese

Ingredients for Lemon Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup olive or vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh or 1 tsp. dried oregano leaves
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Directions:

  1. If potatoes are large, cut in half. In 3-quart saucepan, place steamer basket in 1/2 inch water (water should not touch bottom of basket). Place potatoes in steamer basket. Cover tightly and heat to boiling; reduce heat. Steam 18 to 22 minutes or until tender; cool to room temperature.
  2. In large glass or plastic bowl, beat all Lemon Dressing ingredients with wire whisk until blended; set aside.
  3. Add potatoes and remaining salad ingredients except cheese to dressing; toss.
  4. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours. Sprinkle with cheese just before serving.

