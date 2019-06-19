Tzatziki Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. Greek plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill weed
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. coarse sea salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 box (16 oz) penne pasta
- 1 cup pitted kalamata olives, sliced
- 2 cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained, chopped
- 1 jar (9.9 oz) marinated artichoke hearts, drained, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups crumbled feta cheese (6 oz)
- Additional chopped fresh dill weed, if desired
Directions:
- In food processor, place yogurt, oil, dill, lemon juice, salt, pepper and garlic. Cover; process 30 seconds or until garlic is chopped and mixture is thoroughly blended. Transfer to bowl. Cover; refrigerate at least 1 hour but no longer than 24 hours.
- Cook and drain pasta as directed on package. Rinse with cold water to cool; drain.
- In large bowl, stir together cooked pasta, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and artichoke hearts until well blended. Add yogurt mixture; stir just until well coated. Gently stir in cheese. Cover; refrigerate 1 hour.
- Garnish with additional dill.
