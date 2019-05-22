Green Beans and Mushrooms Roasted
Ingredients:
- 3 cups French green beans fresh
- 3/4 cup yellow onion large dice
- 8 ounces mushrooms sliced
- 2 teaspoon garlic cloves diced
- 2 teaspoon kosher salt course
- 1 teaspoon black pepper ground
- 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 ℉. Clean preparation area and wash vegetables. Snap each end of the French green bean. Green beans can be stringy, so as you snap the ends, pull down to remove the fibrous string.
- Toss green beans, diced onion, sliced mushrooms, diced garlic, olive oil, kosher salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar together.
- Place in an 8″ x 10″ oven safe dish and roast in oven for 20 minutes. Stir at 10 minutes to avoid burning Remove from oven, place in serving dish, and enjoy.
