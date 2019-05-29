Carolina Barbecue Burgers

By -
0
20
Carolina Barbecue Burger on a plate with chips.

Carolina Barbecue Burgers

Yield: Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef, thawed
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup beer
  • 1/4 cup yellow mustard
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
  • 4 toasted hamburger buns, split

Directions:

  1. To prepare barbecue sauce, combine brown sugar, beer, mustard, and vinegar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil.  Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 17 minutes until thickened and reduced into 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally.
  2. Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
  3. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place bun, cut sides down, on the grid.  Grill until lightly toasted. Spoon 1 tablespoon sauce on the bottom of each bun; top with burger. 
  4. Evenly top burgers with cabbage.  Evenly spoon remaining sauce over the cabbage.  Close sandwiches. Top shredded cabbage with fried dill pickle chips, if desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.