Carolina Barbecue Burgers
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef, thawed
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup beer
- 1/4 cup yellow mustard
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
- 4 toasted hamburger buns, split
Directions:
- To prepare barbecue sauce, combine brown sugar, beer, mustard, and vinegar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 17 minutes until thickened and reduced into 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally.
- Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
- About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place bun, cut sides down, on the grid. Grill until lightly toasted. Spoon 1 tablespoon sauce on the bottom of each bun; top with burger.
- Evenly top burgers with cabbage. Evenly spoon remaining sauce over the cabbage. Close sandwiches. Top shredded cabbage with fried dill pickle chips, if desired.
