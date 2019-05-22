Asian Rice
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen asian style vegetables, or 1 pound fresh vegetables (such as carrots, onions, broccoli, peas, or mushrooms)
- 3 cups cooked rice
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 cloves of garlic
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 cup cooked chicken, pork or tofu, diced
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce or hot sauce (optional)
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 ℉ in an electric skillet). Add eggs and scramble. Remove cooked eggs and set aside.
- Add small amount of water to pan and cook vegetables until tender crisp.
- Add cooked rice, garlic powder and ground ginger and stir to heat through, breaking up lumps by pressing against pan. Add cooked chicken and cook until heated. Add green onions and cooked egg, and heat through. Serve with soy sauce or hot sauce. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!