Ingredients:

  • 2 cans of refrigerated biscuits
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 Tbsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/2 cups blueberries
  • 1 1/2 cups raspberries
  • 1 1/2 cups black raspberries
  • 1 1/2 cups strawberries
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3 Tbsp. cornstarch

Directions:

  1. Open cans of biscuits and cut each slice into 9 equal size cubes — two cuts vertical and two cuts horizontal.
  2. In a medium bowl, toss dough with 1/2 cup sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
  3. Wash and dry all of the berries and put into 15.75″x11.25″x2.63″ foil pan sprayed with nonstick spray. Add 3/4 cup sugar and cornstarch. Mix well.
  4. Top berries with biscuits, cover with foil and grill for 20 minutes at 350°F.
  5. Remove foil and cook uncovered for 10 minutes more. Also works in oven.
  6. Foil pan can be put on cookie sheet for more stability. Great with ice cream!

