Grilled Berry Cobbler
Ingredients:
- 2 cans of refrigerated biscuits
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 1/2 cups blueberries
- 1 1/2 cups raspberries
- 1 1/2 cups black raspberries
- 1 1/2 cups strawberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3 Tbsp. cornstarch
Directions:
- Open cans of biscuits and cut each slice into 9 equal size cubes — two cuts vertical and two cuts horizontal.
- In a medium bowl, toss dough with 1/2 cup sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
- Wash and dry all of the berries and put into 15.75″x11.25″x2.63″ foil pan sprayed with nonstick spray. Add 3/4 cup sugar and cornstarch. Mix well.
- Top berries with biscuits, cover with foil and grill for 20 minutes at 350°F.
- Remove foil and cook uncovered for 10 minutes more. Also works in oven.
- Foil pan can be put on cookie sheet for more stability. Great with ice cream!
