Layered Mexican Dip Cups

Layered Mexican Dip Cups

Ingredients:

  • 8 8 oz. clear plastic punch cups
  • 1 lg. can refried beans
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 pkg. taco seasoning, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups sour cream
  • 1 1/2 cups guacamole
  • 1 sm. can sliced black olives, chopped
  • 1 cup shredded colby cheese
  • 1/2 cup tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 cup green pepper, chopped
  • Tortilla chips for each cup

Directions:

  1. In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine refried beans, 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 package taco seasoning. Fill each cup 1/3 way full.
  2. Combine 1 1/2 cups sour cream and remainder of taco seasoning in separate mixing bowl. Place middle layer on top of refried bean layer.
  3. Add layer of guacamole, leaving space from top of cup.
  4. Place a tortilla chip and a pinch of cheese, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.
  5. Serve with a small cup of your favorite salsa.

