Layered Mexican Dip Cups
Ingredients:
- 8 8 oz. clear plastic punch cups
- 1 lg. can refried beans
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 pkg. taco seasoning, divided
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 1 1/2 cups guacamole
- 1 sm. can sliced black olives, chopped
- 1 cup shredded colby cheese
- 1/2 cup tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2 cup green pepper, chopped
- Tortilla chips for each cup
Directions:
- In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine refried beans, 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 package taco seasoning. Fill each cup 1/3 way full.
- Combine 1 1/2 cups sour cream and remainder of taco seasoning in separate mixing bowl. Place middle layer on top of refried bean layer.
- Add layer of guacamole, leaving space from top of cup.
- Place a tortilla chip and a pinch of cheese, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.
- Serve with a small cup of your favorite salsa.
