Ingredients:

  • 5 cups water
  • ½ cup honey
  • 6 black tea bags
  • 4 cups lemonade
  • 1 oz. vodka, optional
  • Added sugar if desired
  • Fresh mint and lemon wedges

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan, bring water to boil. Add honey and mix well. If you like sweeter tasting tea, add desired sugar at this time also.
  2. Remove from the heat and add the tea bags. Let steep for 10-15 minutes and remove bags from water. Let cool.
  3. In a large pitcher filled halfway with ice, add lemonade and cooled tea.
  4. Pour into glasses with ice and 1 oz. of your favorite vodka, if desired. Garnish with lemon wedges and mint.

