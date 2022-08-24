Refreshing Arnold Palmers
Ingredients:
- 5 cups water
- ½ cup honey
- 6 black tea bags
- 4 cups lemonade
- 1 oz. vodka, optional
- Added sugar if desired
- Fresh mint and lemon wedges
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, bring water to boil. Add honey and mix well. If you like sweeter tasting tea, add desired sugar at this time also.
- Remove from the heat and add the tea bags. Let steep for 10-15 minutes and remove bags from water. Let cool.
- In a large pitcher filled halfway with ice, add lemonade and cooled tea.
- Pour into glasses with ice and 1 oz. of your favorite vodka, if desired. Garnish with lemon wedges and mint.
