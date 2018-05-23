Ingredients:
- 4 ears sweet corn, shucked
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 vine-ripened tomatoes, seeded & chopped
- 1 avocado, chopped
- 1/2 small red onion, minced
- salt & pepper
For the Basil Vinaigrette:
- 1 small shallot, chopped
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 teaspoon honey
- salt & pepper
- 1/2 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Prepare grill to medium heat. Spread 1/2 tablespoon butter over each ear of corn and grill until lightly charred. Cut kernels off cob once cool enough to handle and place inside a large bowl. Add tomatoes, avocado, and red onion. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a food processor or blender, combine shallot, garlic, honey, salt, pepper, basil and lemon juice then pulse to combine. Slowly stream in extra virgin olive oil while processing then taste and adjust seasonings if necessary. Pour half over corn mixture then toss to combine. Store remaining vinaigrette in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.
Serves 5
